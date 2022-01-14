Fox News issues correction after airing 2011 photo of Japanese store in segment about rising US inflation

Fox News apologized for using a misleading image during a Wednesday segment on US inflation.

Fox News issued a correction on Thursday after the network used a 2011 picture of a Japanese supermarket during a segment about rising inflation and empty stores in the US.

In the segment, which aired during Wednesday’s edition of “Fox News Primetime,” an image of President Joe Biden was superimposed over a picture of barren shelves at a supermarket, as can be seen in a clip of the segment published by Mediaite.

Rather than being a picture from the US in 2022, the photo was actually of a convenience store close to Fukushima, Japan shortly after the nuclear disaster there in March 2011. The photo was taken by the Associated Press photographer Shizuo Kambayashi.

Guest host Rachel Campos Duffy addressed the error on Thursday’s edition of “Fox News Primetime,” saying: “A quick word before we go, during last night’s broadcast we aired a graphic that was believed to contain a current image of empty shelves here in the US. It was not and we regret the error.”

Fox News issued the correction after Insider contacted the show for comment. You can watch the full correction here.

During the Wednesday segment about empty shelves, Duffy was critical of Biden and rising inflation in the US.

“Throughout the country, supermarket shelves remain barren. From New York to Virginia, all the way to Alaska, people are left without groceries and can’t put dinner on the table,” she said as the misleading image appeared.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this week that annual inflation hit 7% in December — the highest level in nearly 40 years.