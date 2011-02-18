POLL: "Significant Correlation Between Trust In Fox News And Negative Attitudes About Muslims"

This is a little unsettling.



According to a poll by the Public Religion Research Institute, “Americans who most trust Fox News are more likely to believe that Muslims want to establish Shari’a law, have not done enough to oppose extremism, and believe investigating Muslim extremism is a good idea.”

It’s not exactly surprising, but seeing how much a Fox viewer’s opinions differ from the general public invokes feelings that are neither warm, nor fuzzy.

Take a look:

65% of Republicans who most trust Fox News believe that American Muslims have not done enough to oppose extremism in their communities,

82% of Republicans who most trust Fox News believe that hearings on the alleged extremism in the American Muslim community are a good thing

41% of Republicans who most trust Fox News believe that American Muslims want to establish Shari’a law as law of the land in the United States

The final one about Shari’a law is pretty scary, given how ridiculous as it is. And even more so when you consider that only 23% of Republicans who most trust other news sources believe this to be the case, and only 22% of the general public.

That is how much Fox News changes regular viewers’ perspectives.

The other statistics are similarly proportional — except the 53% of GOP Fox News Fans who feel well informed about Islam: Apparently only 34% of Republicans who most trust other news sources feel this way, and 46% of the general public.

[H/T] WaPo

