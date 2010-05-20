Fox News Is Launching A Latino Website This Fall

CNN’s Spanish-language news sites are about to get a little competition.



Fox News is launching a Latino-centric website this fall called Fox News Latino that will feature bi-lingual videos and other content with reporting both in the U.S. and Central/South America.

“The launch of FOX News Latino creates an unprecedented opportunity to expand our reach by engaging a new audience and providing a unique platform on which web users can access compelling content focused on the Latino community and the American dream,” said Michael Clemente, FNC’s senior VP of news, in a statement.

Here’s the release:

FOX News Channel (FNC) will launch a Latino centric website this Fall, announced Michael Clemente, Senior Vice President of News Editorial for the network. The website known as “FOX News Latino” (www.FoxNewsLatino.com) will feature the latest breaking news, politics, economic and lifestyle stories that impact the Latino community. FNC will provide an independent website with original content focused exclusively on the Latino community and El Seuno Americano.

FOX News Latino will showcase videos and content in both Spanish and English. The new website will include reports from the United States in addition to those filed in Central America, South America, the West Indies and beyond. In addition, special content from FoxNewsLatino.com will be featured on FOXNews.com’s “Strategy Room,” the only live political, entertainment, lifestyle talk show streamed weekdays on the Web from 9AM to 6PM ET. FoxNewsLatino.com video and content will also be available on FOX News Mobile.

