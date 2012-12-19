Fox News Bans Gun Control Debate Even As Rupert Murdoch Tweets In Its favour

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rupert Murdoch, owner of News Corp., has repeatedly tweeted in favour of gun control following the Newtown, Conn., massacre, but don’t expect to see much about it on Fox News Channel, which he also owns.Fox has imposed a blackout on the debate about gun control and potential new legislation against automatic arms and assault weapons, according to New York magazine.



The debate, of course, has riveted the rest of the media ever since the shooting left 20 children and eight adults dead.

Even though some producers want to have the gun control debate on the air, Fox executive producer David Clark, has banned the topic. “We were expressly forbidden from discussing gun control,” the source told NY mag. (There was some debate on Fox Fox News Sunday, the magazine noted. But that went against Clark’s written instructions: “This network is not going there.” )

Here, by contrast, are Murdoch’s newsworthy gun control tweets — which have made headlines all over the rest of the world, including his native Australia.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.