Fox News hosts and Trump allies Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are reportedly dating

Screenshot/Fox News Fox Hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt

Two of the most high-profile right-wing Fox News personalities, primetime host Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt, are dating, Vanity Fair reported Thursday.

Hannity serves as an informal adviser to the president, who regularly watches and tweets about both Hannity and Earhardt’s programs.

Earhardt, 43, told Vanity fair that she is “not dating anyone” and Hannity, 58, refused to discuss it when contacted by reporters.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Two of the most high-profile right-wing Fox News personalities, primetime host Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt, are dating, Vanity Fair reported Thursday.

The two primetime hosts are key boosters of President Donald Trump, and Hannity acts as an informal adviser to the president. Vanity Fair reported that Earhardt has recently been filming her morning segments from Hannity’s Long Island home.

Earhardt, 43, denied the report, telling Business Insider through a Fox News spokesperson that she is “not dating anyone.” Hannity, 58, refused to discuss it when contacted by reporters.

“I do not discuss my personal life in public,” Hannity told Business Insider through a Fox spokesperson.

Earhardt added, “Right now I am focused on raising my daughter. As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate.”

Page Six recently reported that Hannity and his ex-wife, with whom has two college-age children, divorced a year ago. Earhardt, who has a four-year-old daughter, split from her ex-husband, Will Proctor, in 2018.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.