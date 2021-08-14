Tucker Carlson tells AOC ‘get a therapist, honey’ over Capitol riot rape fears

Tucker Carlson mocked AOC for her fears she might be raped during Capitol riot. Tucker Carlson Tonight/Fox News

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she was afraid she might be raped during the Capitol riot.

Tucker Carlson mocked the congresswoman for her fears, telling her to “get a therapist, honey.”

Carlson has often criticized AOC for talking about her experience during the insurrection.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson told Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to “get a therapist, honey” after she said she was afraid she could be raped during the Capitol riot.

Carlson made the comments on a segment of his show on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday evening, in which he discussed the killing of Ashli Babbitt by police on January 6.

Referring to her derisively by a high school nickname, Carlson said, “During a recent special on CNN, Sandy Cortez – does she ever stop talking about herself, by the way? – explained she wasn’t simply afraid of being murdered by Ashli Babbitt, she was also worried about being raped.”

Carlson then aired a clip of Ocasio-Cortez in which she told CNN’s Dana Bash about her experience during the insurrection.

“There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence and I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed. I thought other things were going to happen to me as well,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

When Bash asked if the congresswoman thought she was going to be raped, she said, “yeah, I thought I was.”

Carlson responded, “Sexualising? Get a therapist, honey. This is crazy. These people were mad because they thought the election was unfair. Now you may disagree with that, but it wasn’t about you.”

The congresswoman from New York has previously said that she is a sexual assault survivor and that the Capitol riot compounded her trauma.

Ocasio-Cortez said she barricaded herself in an office with Rep. Katie Porter during the riot, and at one point, locked herself in a bathroom when she believed the office was being breached by a rioter, who later turned out to be a Capitol police officer.

Ocasio-Cortez also said the Republican party used “the tactics of abusers” in trying to minimize the events of January 6.

Tucker Carlson has often mocked the congresswoman for discussing her experience during the insurrection, previously calling her a “vacuous little totalitarian moron.”