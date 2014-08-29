Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Calls White Privilege 'A Big Lie'

Bill O’Reilly argued on his Fox News show “The O’Reilly Factor” that white privilege is just an excuse for black people in America to shirk personal responsibility for their struggles.

As evidence of his theory, O’Reilly cited the relative success of Asian people in America and sarcastically asked whether we have “Asian privilege” in America.

The reason Asians earn more than whites and blacks and have a lower unemployment rate, according to O’Reilly, is that they have “stable homes” and emphasise education in their families.

Here are the statistics O’Reilly uses to support his argument:

O’Reilly does throw in the small caveat of slavery, which he says is unique to the “African-American experience,” but says that every American must overcome obstacles.

Tina Ngyugen criticised this line of thought in Mediaite, calling it far too simplistic and saying it ignores some of the complexities of Asian-American demographics and statistics.

But O’Reilly also went beyond the idea of “Asian privilege” to insist that black people use white privilege as an “excuse” to avoid personal responsibility and “blame someone else” for their problems.

O’Reilly also lamented the rise of “gangsta rap” and Beyonce, which he says have replaced more “uplifting” black idols of the past.

“The federal government cannot fix this problem,” O’Reilly said. “Only a message of personal responsibility can turn things around.”

Watch the full video below:

Watch the latest video at &lt;a href=”http://video.foxnews.com”&gt;video.foxnews.com&lt;/a&gt;

(h/t The Huffington Post, Buzzfeed)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.