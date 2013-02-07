Fox News Host Wonders If Hillary Clinton Got A 'Face Lift'

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy wondered this morning if Hillary Clinton got a “facelift” in the last two weeks, in light of the launch of a new website that has fuelled speculation about her running for president in 2016.



Doocy compared the photo from her website to one of her looking rather exasperated when testifying about the terrorist attack in Benghazi two weeks ago.

Here’s Doocy’s monologue on the subject this morning:

“Is this the face of presidential ambition? Days after retiring as Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton — somebody has launched a website for her, showing off this glamorous … new face. Face lift, perhaps? Well, that’s fueling rumours about a run for president in 2016, but her aides say it’s simply a way for fans and the media to reach her.”

Here’s the clip, via Think Progress:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.