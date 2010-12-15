Will The 'No Labels' Movement Be MSNBC's Tea Party?

If the number of MSNBC personalities at the “No Labels” launch yesterday is anything to go by MSNBC may have found its Tea Party.



“No Labels,” reports the Washington Examiner, is a group of political consultants, led by Nancy Jacobson (veteran of Hillary Clinton’s campaign) on the Democrat side, and Mark McKinnon (of former President George W. Bush and John McCain’s campaigns) on the Republican side.

It’s goal is to bridge the deep partisanship that has emerged in American politics and attract people who are tired of all the bickering.

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Dylan Ratigan, and Michael Smerconish all moderated the launch fest ivies yesterday. No Fox News people were present.

Their agenda also featured Democratic politicians including Mayor Villaraigosa, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, and retiring Indiana Sen. Evan Bayh. The Republican politicians included South Carolina Rep. Bob Inglis, Delaware Rep. Mike Castle, and Florida Gov. Charlie Crist.

Akon was scheduled to perform the “No Labels Anthem” for its world premiere at the launch. He never showed, but here are some lyrics:

See a man with a red tie

See a man with a blue tie

So how ’bout we tie ourselves together and get it done?

Apart from having a cool song, what does “No Labels” plan on doing? Says Byron York, the political consultant for the Examiner:

That’s not so clear. Sure, No Labels activists believe we should cut the deficit and improve health care and become energy independent. But after listening to a few hours of speeches at the group’s rollout, it was not at all obvious that the attendees would ever agree among themselves on how to do those things.

Let’s see if “No Labels” ends up being any sort of contender for the Tea Party. Video of the launch is below.



Watch live streaming video from nolabelsorg at livestream.com

