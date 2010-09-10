Fox News Won't Cover The Koran Burning

ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN all told TVNewser they plan on covering the Koran burning, which a crazy pastor may or may not be carrying out on Sept. 11.



Fox News, on the other hand, is going against the grain and will not cover the event if it happens.

Fox News senior vice president Michael Clemente told The Baltimore Sun:

We do not cover every flag burning that happens in this country. We don’t run every hostage tape … If we tried to cover everyone who wants us to stick a camera in front of them, we’d run out of cameras pretty fast each day. But this is really about just using some judgment.

