REPORT: Ex-Fox News host Gretchen Carlson settles sexual harassment lawsuit for $20 million

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson settled her sexual harassment lawsuit against former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes for $20 million, according to a Tuesday report in Vanity Fair.

As part of the agreement, Carlson agreed not to bring further lawsuits against other network executives, the report said. The company was also expected to issue a public apology to her as well.

Reuters also reported Tuesday that Carlson had voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit.

A spokesperson from Fox News was not immediately available for comment. But Vanity Fair reported that people familiar with the agreement said the network would act as an insurer for Ailes, likely paying out the settlement.

Carlson stunned the media industry when she filed a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Ailes. In it, she alleged that her termination from the network was a result of rebuffing his sexual advances.

The lawsuit ultimately led to Ailes’ resignation from the network which he had headed since its founding in 1996.

