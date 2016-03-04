The Republican candidates are about to face off in a tension-filled debate

The four remaining GOP contenders for the White House are set to face off in another debate likely to be filled with dramatic attacks.

At 9 p.m. EST, Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and John Kasich will take the stage for the 11th debate of the cycle.

The Fox News-hosted event comes a month after Trump boycotted the previous Fox debate after complaining that moderator Megyn Kelly would be unfair to him.

Trump has fiercely attacked Kelly since the first Fox-hosted debate last summer, during which she famously confronted him over disparaging comments he’s made about women.

In a Thursday-morning interview on “Good Morning America,” Trump said he was “absolutely ready” to face Kelly again.

And in an interview with Business Insider earlier this week, another Fox moderator, Bret Baier, said his team believed that the whole brouhaha was “water under the bridge,” and it would not be a debate topic unless other candidates brought it up.

The Thursday-night debate will also feature tensions between Sens. Cruz and Rubio, who have both implicitly called for the other to drop out in order to help form a coalition against Trump. There is even increased speculation about about an 11th-hour attempt to stop Trump at the Republican convention this summer.

Read our debate live-blog below:

This section will be updated…

