FOX NEWS: Glenn Beck Was 'Trying To Save His arse' When He Left The Network

Fox News rebuked Glenn Beck on Monday after the former network star disparaged cable news and said that he left Fox in order to keep his “soul intact.”



“Glenn Beck wasn’t trying to save his soul, he was trying to save his arse,” a Fox News spokesperson said, as first reported by Politico. “Advertisers fled his show and even Glenn knows what that means in our industry. Yet, we still tried to give him a soft landing. Guess no good deed goes unpunished.”

In an appearance at the Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards in New York on Friday, Beck recalled to the audience a conversation he had with Fox News president Roger Ailes about leaving the network.

“He said, ‘You’re not going to leave,'” Beck said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, I am.’ But he said, ‘Nobody does.’ He means television. “Because it’s an intoxicating thing. It really is truly intoxicating and hard to detox from it.

“And I said, ‘No. I’m really fortunate that I haven’t been in it very long. And so I still remember who I am. And I know what this big, huge Fox empire brought to the table. And I knew that if I didn’t [leave], I would become something that I wasn’t, because I would become too enamoured with that. I would want that.”

A source close to Beck told Business Insider Monday that Beck was trying to pay the network a compliment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.