Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera suggests naming COVID-19 vaccine 'The Trump' to soften his election blow

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Geraldo Rivera visits the Dan Abrams show at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on November 1, 2018.

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera has suggested naming the COVID-19 vaccine ‘The Trump’ to soften his election blow.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends”, he said: “With the world so divided and everybody telling him he’s got to give up and it’s time to leave and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump?’

“Make it like, ‘Have you got your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him, and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your Trump yet? I got my Trump; I’m fine.”

The comments came after the president falsely took credit for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was found to be 95% effective.

He said: “As a result of Operation Warp Speed, Pfizer announced on Monday that its China virus vaccine was more than 90% effective.

“…Pfizer said it wasn’t part of Warp Speed, but that turned out to be an unfortunate misrepresentation.”

However, Pfizer has not accepted any government money to develop, test or expand manufacturing capacity, AP News reported.

In fact, Pfizer began its first human study in April, whereas Trump only launched Operation Warp Speed in May, AP News added.

Rivera told his co-hosts: “I wish we could honour him that way because he is definitely the prime architect of Operation Warp Speed and but for him, we’d still be waiting into the grim winter for these miraculous medical breakthroughs.”

On Friday, Pfizer asked the US Food and Drug Administration to review its 95% effective vaccine for emergency authorization. Trump attacked big pharma during a press conference and said Pfizer did not come out with a vaccine until after the election.

Earlier this month, Rivera tweeted that it would soon be time for Trump to “say goodbye with grace & dignity.”

The outgoing president has repeatedly refused to concede to Joe Biden and continuously made baseless claims of voter fraud.

