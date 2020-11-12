Fox News host Geraldo Rivera appears to break with Trump, saying that the time is 'coming soon to say goodbye with grace & dignity'

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Geraldo Rivera smiles at the media after meeting with U.S.President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 13, 2017.

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera tweeted that it would soon be time for Trump to “say goodbye with grace & dignity.”

As Business Insider previously reported, Fox News is trying “to acknowledge Biden’s victory without turning away its big audience of Trump voters.”

Rivera’s Tweet was met with a barrage of negative feedback online.

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera tweeted Wednesday suggesting that Trump should soon concede, mirroring a slight tonal shift on one of the president’s preferred news outlets.

“Dear Donald Trump-my honoured friend-you fought an incredible battle vs all odds and the curse of insidious disease,” Rivera’s tweet started, appearing to refer to Trump’s bout with COVID-19. “You battled the back stabbers & our enemies & remade the world in peace & prosperity. You came so close. Time coming soon to say goodbye with grace and dignity.”

His tweet was quickly ratioed with negative comments, receiving about six times the amount of comments than likes and retweets.

Dear @realDonaldTrump-my honored friend-you fought an incredible battle vs all odds and the curse of insidious disease. You battled the back stabbers & our enemies & remade the world in peace & prosperity. You came so close.

Time coming soon to say goodbye with grace & dignity — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 12, 2020

Rivera tried to reach out to Trump on social media, whereas other Fox News staff have taken different approaches.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs have entertained unfounded conspiracies about mass voter fraud.

While on Monday night, Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut away from Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for implying that Democrats were “welcoming fraud.” Carlson later called the cutaway dictatorial, as the network comes to grips with a post-Trump administration.

On Friday, November 6, Insider and Decision Desk HQ called the race for Biden, after projecting him the winner in Pennsylvania. Major cable news outlets â€” including Fox News â€” and newspapers projected Biden as the winner.

