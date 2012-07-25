Fox News Is Using These Adorable Little Girls And Their Lemonade Stands To Attack Obama

Fox & Friends today turned to an unusual source to weigh in on President Barack Obama’s soundbite on business and government: two girls, aged 4 and 7, that run a lemonade stand.



In the past week, Mitt Romney and other Republicans have seized on a quote from Obama during a July 13 speech, in which he pushed his idea that businesses benefit from government investment in infrastructure — like roads and bridges. The Obama soundbite that Republicans are focusing on: “If you’ve got a business, you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen.”

Fox & Friends decided it would be a good time for 4-year-old Eliza and 7-year-old Clara Sutton for their thoughts. Here’s some of the transcript between the girls and host Brian Kilmeade, via Mediaite:

Kilmeade: Clara, how do you feel about the President saying that you needed help to start this business. And just speak from — speak from within. All right, you know what? Let’s switch over to —

Younger sister Eliza yawns. Clara begins to speak.

Kilmeade: Why don’t you answer that one?

Clara, age 7: I would say that’s rude because we worked very hard to build this business. But we did have help.

Kilmeade: And your help came from?

Clara, age 7: Our help came from our investors, our dad and stepmom, along with other friends and family.

Fox Nation thinks this is a big statement. Kilmeade may have missed the opportunity, however, to ask them to weigh in on whether or not, in fact, Obama’s Bain Capital attacks are working. Also, he could not get them to reveal their lemonade recipe. What are they hiding?

Fox News has something of a history covering government relations with lemonade stands. Back in May, Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck participated in a pretty awesome segment about how the “feds are cracking down on lemonade stands.”

