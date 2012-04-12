Fox News: We Found The Gawker Mole

Mediaite reports that Fox News says it has figured out the identity of the “mole” hired by Gawker to leak secrets from inside the cable news network.



Here’s the statement from the Fox News spokesman, via Mediaite:

“We found the person and we’re exploring legal options at this time.”

The news comes less than 24 hours after Gawker posted the mole’s first two pieces, including a behind-the-scenes video of Mitt Romney chatting with Sean Hannity about his equestrian pursuits. We can only hope that Gawker had the foresight to store up some more material from the double-agent before Fox brought down the iron fist.

Fox News still hasn’t responded to Business Insider’s calls and emails requesting comment.

UPDATE, 1:58 p.m.:

Gawker’s “Fox Mole” is apparently unconcerned that he/she has been found out.

Here’s the mole’s response, posted on Gawker:

So Fox’s PR team has been telling people that they have “found” me and are presently “exploring legal options.” If Fox has smoked me out, it’s news to me. I’m still here. Back to work.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.