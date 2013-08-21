Fox News Fires Top Executive And 'Right-Hand Man' To Roger AIles

AP Roger AIles and Rupert Murdoch

Brian Lewis, a senior adviser to Roger Ailes and Fox’s executive vice president of corporate communications, was fired last month, 21st Century Fox said Tuesday night in a statement.

The full statement from a 21st Century Fox spokesman:

After an extensive internal investigation of Brian Lewis’ conduct by Fox News, it was determined that he should be terminated for cause, specifically for issues relating to financial irregularities, as well as for multiple, material and significant breaches of his employment contract. He was terminated for cause on July 25.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news earlier Tuesday.

According to THR, Lewis was considered the “right-hand man” to Fox News president Roger Ailes. He was most recently the executive vice president of corporate communications, managing media relations and communications for Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox TV stations and Twentieth Television.

An email to Lewis’ email account bounced back this afternoon, and his company bio page is no longer active.

THR had reported that Lewis was fired over “financial issues and other performance problems”:

Though the exact nature of the problems swirling around Lewis weren’t known to rank-and-file staffers, witnesses say they amounted to a serious enough breach that it was necessary he be escorted from his office at Fox News headquarters in New York.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.