FOX NEWS: Ferguson Protesters 'Forgetting MLK's Message'

During a “Fox & Friends” interview on the ongoing protests in Ferguson, Missouri, Fox News channel ran a headline declaring that the predominately African-American demonstrators were “FORGETTING MLK’S MESSAGE.”

In the Thursday interview, civil rights icon Martin Luther King’s niece, Alveda King, strongly criticised any violence in the protests, which have ravaged the city since 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed during a police encounter last weekend.

“There must be justice, absolutely. This action is wrong. I am so saddened by seeing our young people attacked like this. African-American young men need to live and not die,” King said. “I think this is tragic. We must pray. But we must be peaceful. We must be nonviolent.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade remarked that he was disappointed the demonstrators had not yet embraced the concept of peaceful protests.

“That is your message,” he told her. “Unfortunately so far we have not seen that message play out.”

