Fox News' Facebook Page Gets More Comments Than Any Other In 2012

Fox News’ Facebook page inspired more daily comments than any other brand page on the social media site.



Track Social, an analytics firm that monitors 10,000 brands’ social activity in real time, calculated the conservative news station generated the most comments per day of 2012.

Fox News pulled in an average of 7,443.5 comments a day.

The election certainly helped. As would be expected, Fox’s fans spoke out en masse upon the announcement that Obama had been reelected, making more than 6,000 comments.

Photo: Facebook, Fox News

Even a post on Psy apologizing for his anti-American lyric garnered 3,500 comments (and counting).

Photo: Facebook, Fox News

