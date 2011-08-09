FOX News Facebook Page Gets 8000 Death Threats After Segment On World Trade Memorial Cross

Just over a week ago the group America Atheists filed a lawsuit to prevent a cross from being erected at the World Trade centre Memorial site.



The cross in question is actually two broken girders from the original tower that were found in the rubble and roughly make the shape of the Christian cross.

The Atheist’s argument is that people of many religions died in the towers on Sept 11 and should be represented in the memorial.

Last week Blair Scott, the Communications Director for the American Atheists, appeared on Fox News show America Live to discuss the lawsuit. It went as you might imagine.

However, it’s the online aftermath that’s getting much of the attention. Following Scott’s appearance Fox News’ FaceBook page received more that 8,000 death threats against atheists.

The All Facebook blog reports that “the admins of Fox’s Facebook page worked furiously to delete the hateful posts” but not before some savvy viewers screen-grabbed them for posterity.

In related news. Fox News admitted on Friday it had to turn off the comments for their Obama Hip Hop Birthday BBQ post because “we found many of the comments to be offensive and inappropriate.” Well done, Internet.

