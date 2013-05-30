Fox News Is Attending The Controversial Eric Holder Meeting That Other Media organisations Are Refusing To Attend

Flickr arioA Fox News spokesperson told Business Insider that the network will attend an off-the-record meeting with Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss the Department of Justice’s guidelines for handling leak investigations.



The meeting has been pushed back against by other news organisations because of its off-the-record nature.

CNN, the New York Times, the Associated Press, and the Huffington Post have all said they will not attend the meeting unless it is on the record. In addition to Fox News, the Washington Post and Politico are attending.

