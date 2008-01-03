Fox Snub Boosts Ron Paul

Fox News’ decision to exclude Ron Paul from its Sunday Republican forum is turning out to be the best thing that’s happened to the web’s favourite Republican-slash-libertarian-slash-populist. There’s nothing like a snub from FNC to motivate Paul’s base, and he’s making considerable hay challenging Fox’s conservative credentials. Paul’s point: Fox is more pro-Bush than conservative, a big difference.

Fox News left Paul and someone named Duncan Hunter out of its forum, because neither has cracked double-digit support in recent polls — it also said its mobile studio in New Hampshire isn’t big enough to accommodate them. Rudy Giuliani, Mike Huckabee, John McCain, Mitt Romney and Fred Thompson received invites.

But here’s the problem: according to Paul’s campaign, he raised nearly $20 million in the fourth quarter, vaulting him into the upper echelon of Republican candidates in terms of fundraising, and allowing Paul to buy TV ad time in Iowa in New Hampshire. Some 130,000 donors swelled Paul’s coffers in $90 average increments in Q4, far below the $2,300 max.

Another problem: Paul is actually polling better in New Hampshire than Thompson.

