Fox News reportedly cancels debate after Donald Trump says he won't go

Fox News canceled a Republican presidential debate on Wednesday set to take place next week.

According to the Fox affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the debate was supposed to be held, the cable network canceled the event after Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich decided to bow out of Monday’s scheduled debate.

CNN media reporter Dylan Byers confirmed the report after speaking with the debate venue manager.

Kasich’s campaign suggested that the governor would not participate after Trump backed out.

“No debate in SLC Monday due to Trump backing out. No surprise Trump avoiding contrast. Utah: @JohnKasich headed your way Fri,” Kasich Chief Strategist John Weaver tweeted Wednesday.

In several Wednesday-morning television interviews, the real-estate magnate said “nobody told me” about next week’s and maintained that there already have been too many debates.

“I’m doing a major speech in front of a very important group of people — I think it’s eight or nine thousand people — that night. And it was scheduled a while ago. And nobody told me there were going to be more debates,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends.”

“I think we’ve had enough debates. We’ve had 11 or 12 debates,” he added.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request from comment from Business Insider on the report of the canceled debate.

NOW WATCH: The net worths of the presidential frontrunners



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.