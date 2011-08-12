Fox News Thinks That David Cameron Is The President Of The UK

Political Scrapbook brings to our attention this embarrassing mistake by Fox News in describing David Cameron, apparently the president of the UK:



In case you are wondering, David Cameron is the Prime Minister of the UK.

Even more bizarre, they’re using Cameron as an example of decisive leadership. We’re not so sure many in the UK see it that way.

(h/t Political Scrapbook)

