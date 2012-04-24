Fox News Corrects Its Made Up Obama Quote

About 10 minutes before the end of Fox and Friends this morning, Steve Doocy corrected a partially made-up quote he attributed to Barack Obama last week. Per Talking Points Memo:



“Last week President Obama talked about not being born with a silver spoon in his mouth. That was interpreted as a big dig at Mitt Romney. When I was interviewing Governor Romney on this show I asked him about it. However, I did some paraphrasing that seemed to misquote the president. So to be clear, the president’s exact quote was, ‘I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth.’ And I hope that clears up any confusion.”

Last week, Doocy was interviewing Mitt Romney when, intentionally or unintentionally, just made up out of the blue an additional clause from an Obama stump speech in Ohio last week. Obama said he “wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth,” but Doocy added the phrase, “Unlike some people…” before the second part to make it seem like it was a direct attack on Mitt Romney.



This became a gigantic mess because both The Washington Post and New York Post took Doocy’s quote at face value and put it verbatim in legitimate stories advancing the narrative that it was an attack on Mitt Romney.

Romney also offered a response to what he thought was a direct shot:

Well, you know, the President is really taking aim at anybody he can find these days. In fact, in my case, I’m certainly not going to apologise for my dad and his success in life. He was born poor. He worked his way to become very successful despite the fact that he didn’t have a college degree. And one of the things he wanted to do was provide for me and for my brother and sisters.

I’m not going to apologise for my dad’s success, but I know the president likes to attack fellow Americans.

Let’s give Doocy and Fox credit: At least they corrected their mistake. Which is more than NBC can say with the flap over their editing of a George Zimmerman video that made him seem racist. NBC fired the producer, put out a statement, but never issued a correction to its viewers on the “Today” show — many of whom probably didn’t see the statement.

