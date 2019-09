Has election fever finally worn off? It would seem that way according to Amazon’s best-seller list.



Page Six: “The Christmas Sweater,” the new book by Fox News host Glenn Beck, has climbed the Amazon best-seller list and overtaken President–Elect Obama‘s autobiography “Dreams From My Father.”

