Fox News Co-Host Bill Hemmer Is An Adrenaline Junkie

“Growing up, I was willing to try anything,” Bill Hemmer, America’s Newsroom co-host told the Men’s Journal.



“When I got a little older, I started jumping out of places, and once in New Zealand I bungee jumped off the tallest commercial bridge in the world at the time.”

So how does he get his thrills now?

The way many many people do – from Fox News Channel!

“The thrill of my job is to experience history changing for millions of people, and then tell that story to millions of others… that’s why I’m in the business.”

