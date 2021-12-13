Fox News reporter brings up ‘half-million-dollar Christmas tree’ fire in White House briefing, asks Psaki if suspect’s release is ‘good governing’

White House reporter Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Fox News

The Fox News Christmas tree fire came up during Monday’s White House press briefing.

Peter Doocy linked it to New York’s bail reform law and nationwide crime.

He also mentioned the “half-million dollar” damages caused by the fire.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked about the network’s highly publicized Christmas tree fire during Monday’s White House press briefing.

Doocy inquired if the Biden administration considers it “good governing” for the man accused of setting fire to the network’s “all-American Christmas tree on Fox Square” along Sixth Avenue in Manhattan to be released without bail.

The network’s morning show “Fox & Friends” covered the fire last week as a commentary on how “no city is safe, no person is safe, from the subway on down.” The next day, a new tree was set up outside Fox News headquarters.

Since the suspect was charged with several misdemeanors — including arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass — but not a violent felony, he was able to be released without bail under New York’s bail reform law. Only third degree felony arson requires a defendant to post bond under New York’s 2019 law.

The exchange between Doocy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was part of a broader question about crime.

Doocy described a nationwide “increase in criminal activity because some prosecutors are too soft on crime,” a complicated subject involving a record spike in murders from 2020 but far fewer nationwide than the peak reached in the early 1990s, as well as a continuation of the overall crime rate lowering nationwide since 1994.

Stringing together other incidents he tied to New York’s bail reform law — which the Biden administration has no control over — Doocy brought his employer’s Christmas tree fire into the mix.

“So the final one would be, just in the last week we saw a New York Post item about a pickpocket with more than 30 arrests, back out on the street,” Doocy said.

“We’ve seen an arsonist burn down a half-million dollar Christmas tree in New York City, back out on the streets,” he continued. “Does the president think that’s good governing?”

Psaki showed little patience for Doocy’s third question, referring him to the New York Police Department, which announced the arrest of the suspect shortly after the early morning blaze last week.

“Again, I think I’ve spoken to the president’s concern about retail theft,” Psaki replied. “If you have specific — and any actions we’ve taken, for specific cases, I would point you to the local police departments or the Department of Justice.”

Psaki has dismissed questions from Fox News in the past. Last month, she brushed off Doocy’s question on whether President Joe Biden should apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was recently acquitted of all charges and found not guilty of fatally shooting two men during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Rittenhouse accused Biden of “defaming” him by including an image of him alongsisde white supremacists and militia groups in a 2020 campaign video.

“The president believes in condemning hatred, division and violence. That’s exactly what was done in that video,” Psaki said at the time.

Despite the occasional tense exchange in the briefing room, Doocy told the New York Times in September that it “never feels like I’m getting smacked down or vice versa.”

“I understand why it looks like that, some of the ways that stuff gets clipped, but it doesn’t feel like that in the room,” he said.