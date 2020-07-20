This is the test Trump said he 'aced' and that Fox News host Chris Wallace would have trouble completing

Screenshot via Fox News

Earlier this month, President Trump said he “aced” a recent cognitive test on Fox News.

Trump said that Fox News’ Chris Wallace and presidential candidate Joe Biden would not be able to answer the questions.

The test was likely the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), which measures cognitive function and helps diagnose illnesses.

Fox News host Chris Wallace questioned Trump about his cognitive abilities on Sunday, taking the same diagnostic test that Trump took.

Chris Wallace on the mental acuity test that Trump brags about acing: “It's not – well it's not that hardest test. They have a picture and it says “what’s that” and it’s an elephant." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 19, 2020

Trump told Wallace that the questions get more difficult as the test goes on, and said, “you couldn’t answer many of the questions.”

When Trump asked how he did on the test, Wallace said “Well, it’s not the hardest test. They have a picture and it says ‘what’s that’ and it’s an elephant.”

“No no no…You see, that’s all misrepresentation,” Trump said, and Wallace responded “Well, that’s what it was on the web.”

“It’s all misrepresentation. Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very hard, the last five questions,” Trump said. “Well, one of them was count back from 100 by seven,” Wallace said back.

Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim posted a transcript of the exchange.

On Twitter, many doctors and experts weighed in, suggesting that the test was likely the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), which is used to screen patients for cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s. The test, which takes about ten minutes, requires patients to identify pictures, draw a clock, and complete some memory exercises, as described by the Washington Post.

Docs don't give a cognitive test to measure intellect. We give it to assess cognitive defects. Trump calling questions on this test difficult should raise some red flags about dementia and inability to serve. pic.twitter.com/4cAmhC5Zpu — Ankur Dave, MD (@AnkurDaveMD) July 19, 2020

Fox News displayed a variation of the test during the segment.

In the same interview with Wallace, Trump challenged Biden to take the test.

“Let’s take a test right now. Let’s go down, Joe and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took,” he said. In June, Biden said that he is “constantly tested.”

