Fox News host confronts Clinton campaign manager on 'dishonest' claim FBI letter was only sent to Republicans

The Hillary Clinton campaign manager was pressed Sunday over why his candidate falsely claimed Friday that the FBI director only initially sent his letter about the agency’s renewed email probe to Republicans.

“Why would she say something that is so flatly untrue?” Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday,” asked campaign manager Robby Mook.

“You know, Chris, this has been really overhyped,” Mook replied.

“Well, she said it, I didn’t,” Wallace quipped back.

Mook said that Clinton merely “looked at the front page” of the letter FBI Director James Comey sent to Congress and saw only Republicans. The Democrats were listed on the second page.

Wallace continued to press Mook on the point.

“I want to make on more point about this letter,” he said. “You say it’s hype. Come sent the letter about 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday. Your campaign chairman, John Podesta, put out a statement at 3:45 p.m. in which he made exactly the same charge that this letter had been sent just to Republicans, not to the Democrats.”

Wallace continued: “Three hours and 15 minutes later, Hillary Clinton makes the same charge. This was a talking point of your campaign — and frankly it was a dishonest talking point.”

“Chris, if your question is whether Democratic leaders were CC’d on that letter, the answer is absolutely yes,” Mook replied.

The FBI director on Friday sent congressional leaders a short letter notifying them that the agency was examining new emails it had discovered related to its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The Democratic presidential nominee has said she’s confident whatever the FBI has discovered won’t put her in hot water and has called on the agency to immediately release all its information on the investigation.

