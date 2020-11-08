Fox News' Chris Wallace says there 'doesn't seem to be much reason to believe' Trump's election lawsuits will succeed

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images Debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace directs the first presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said it seems unlikely that President Donald Trump is going to succeed in his cascade of lawsuits contesting presidential election results in various states.

“Donald Trump has every right to pursue legal challenges, other failing candidates have in the past,” Wallace said on Fox News Saturday morning. “So far, at least, we don’t see anything that would rise to the level of serious fraud and certainly not a serious fraud that would change the results of elections.”

“But there really, at this point, doesn’t seem to be much reason to believe they’re gonna succeed,” he added, explaining that President-elect Joe Biden’s lead over Trump is “tens of thousands of votes” and noted this was different from the 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore when roughly 1,800 votes in Florida separated the two candidates prior to the recount.

Chris Wallace: "Trump has every right to pursue legal challenges, other failing candidates have in the past. So far we didn't see anything to rise to the level of serious fraud and certainly not a serious fraud that would change the results of elections." pic.twitter.com/nYlKORS76G — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

Biden won the 2020 presidential race when he won in Pennsylvania, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projectedFriday morning. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes put Biden at 273 electoral college votes, surpassing the 270 he needed to win.

On Saturday, President-elect Biden also added six electoral votes by winning the state of Nevada, putting him at a total of 279 electoral votes, Decision Desk HQ projected. As of Saturday afternoon, Biden had a lead of over 25,000 votes in Nevada and a lead of over 37,000 votes in Pennsylvania, per Decision Desk HQ.

Even so, the Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits in key battleground states, and Trump has continued to make baseless claims about winning the election. On Saturday morning, Trump falsely tweeted he won the election. Earlier this week, Wallace criticised Trump for his “inflammatory” baseless claim of victory.

Wallace added that he believed Trump was likely to see diminished support from the Republican Party.

“I think you’re going to start to see a lot of the Republican leaders, who are now realising that their fortunes and their futures are no longer so directly tied to Donald Trump are gonna begin to pull back,” he said on Fox News. Some Republicans, including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, have congratulated President-elect Biden on his victory.

Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 7, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.