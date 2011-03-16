Viewers May Be Down, But Profits Are Up! Check Out Which Cable Network Earned The Most In 2010

Ka-ching!



The PEW Research centre’s Project for Excellence in Journalism released its 2011 State of the News Media study, reporting revenue projections among the top cable news networks for 2010.

Considering all the networks lost viewers last year (see just how much here) you may be surprised to hear they are making more money than ever.

This uptick in profit is a result of both higher subscription fees and cost-cutting measures undertaken by the networks.

The study expected to see growth from CNN/HLN and MSNBC but, not surprisingly, believed Fox would finish first, earning $200M more than it did the previous year.

Now imagine what they might have made if they didn’t lose 11% of their viewers last year.

