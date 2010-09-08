Fox News Will Air Special World Trade centre Construction Report Every Week Until The Buildings Are Complete

Ground Zero.

Now that Fox News Channel has done its part in stoking the furor over the proposed Islamic cultural centre a few blocks from Ground Zero, it’s taking a step back to talk about what’s happening at Ground Zero proper.Tonight, according to Mediaite’s Steve Krakauer, the network will debut a new series about the ongoing construction at the former World Trade centre site that will air every week until the new towers are completed. That means FNC will be reporting on this once a week, every week, for at least the next two to three years, seeing as how the first building isn’t expected to be finished until sometime in 2013.



We find that hard to believe, but FNC senior vice president of news Michael Clemente gives Mediaite his word: “We’ll be with them until the buildings are built and the sky is full again.”

After tonight, the series, called “The Rise of Freedom,” will air every Thursday on “Fox Report,” which comes on at 7 p.m. The host is Shepard Smith.

Krakauer, who got a preview of the debut instalment , reports:

The first in the series, airing tonight, focuses on a few people’s stories, including a window washer who was killed on September 11 and his son. There is gripping footage of him explaining his job in October 2000 while high up on the side of the World Trade centre. Other characters were people working on the construction and memorial/museum projects.

Smith touched briefly on the amount of time its taken to get the projects started, and how little progress has been made. The Pentagon was repaired exactly one year after the attack. Larry Silverstein, who owns the buildings, said, “It’s been a challenge of major proportions, dealing with four Governor’s of the state of New York, soon to be a fifth.”

Again, it seems like overkill to do this special the same night, same time, every week until the new World Trade centre site is fully up and running. But FNC has big primetime ratings, and coverage like this may very well captivate the conservative audience already tuning in at that time, while potentially bringing in some new viewers.

You can watch the promo here.

