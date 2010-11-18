Fox News Chairman: Yes, Glenn Beck Sometimes Goes Too Far

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, the Fox News chief says Obama thinks differently from most Americans, defends Murdoch’s GOP donations, and admits Beck sometimes goes too far.



In the media world, as in politics, having a high-profile target can be a very good thing.

The age of Obama has provided a ratings boost for Fox News as its loudest personalities have relished the opportunity to play offence. Critics, of course, view Fox as an unabashed cheerleader for the Republican Party, an evil media empire spewing propaganda and misinformation at a gullible audience.

But Roger Ailes says his network is just reflecting reality when it comes to the White House.

Read the full article at The Daily Beast →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.