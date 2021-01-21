Tucker Carlson stressed about Biden's war on white supremacy and Sean Hannity renewed attacks on Hunter in a first wave of Fox News attacks on the new administration

Fox News Fox News’ Tucker Carlson stirred fears of President Biden’s war in white supremacy in his Inauguration Day show on January 20.

Fox News hosts reacted to Joe Biden’s inauguration with attacks and fear-mongering.

Tucker Carlson said Biden’s war on white supremacy was a bid to persecute ordinary conservatives.

The shows appeared to give a preview for how the network will handle Biden’s presidency.

For millions watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday, the message was one of hope and unity. But for those watching events unfold on Fox News, it was a different and darker story.

For four years the network’s prime time hosts were cheerleaders for the White House, defending Donald Trump’s policies and even acting as his informal advisors.

But there was an abrupt shift on Wednesday as they reverted to roles familiar from their coverage of the last Democratic administration â€” its fiercest critics.

Tucker Carlson, long a defender of Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric and white grievance policies, was particularly concerned about Biden’s declaration of war on white supremacy in his inauguration speech.

Tucker Carlson asks "what is a white supremacist?" and if he'd asked that question a few months ago he could've just gone over to his writers room and talked to his head writer pic.twitter.com/ANvwG6waWE — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 21, 2021

“Now that we’re waging war on white supremacists, can somebody tell us in very clear language what a white supremacist is?” Carlson asked.

“Innocent people could be hurt in this war. They usually are,” the host continued. “There could be collateral damage in this war. And the casualties will be Americans. So again, what is a white supremacist? You might be surprised to learn just how broad the definition for that has become.”

Sean Hannity, a host who like Carlson doubled as a friend and advisor to Trump, announced that he would be renewing his investigation into Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine were a focal point of Trump campaign attacks during his failed reelection bid, but the network largely fell silent about the issue after November.

Hannity announces that his Big Guest tomorrow is Hunter Biden's laptop repairman pic.twitter.com/IoO6p3F40w — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 21, 2021

On Fox News’ online front page early Thursday, the focus wasn’t on Biden’s star-studded inauguration or his flurry of executive orders, but on alleged violence by left-wing protesters in Portland.

The top of Fox News right now. Looks like something important must have happened yesterday! pic.twitter.com/qhnvPkTn4I — Jim Edwards (@Jim_Edwards) January 21, 2021

However there was also praise for Biden from some corners of Fox. Chris Wallace, who has long served as the network’s voice of moderate conservatism, praised Biden’s inauguration speech as the best he’d ever heard.

The network has long sought to balance appealing to moderate Republicans with appealing to the millions of grassroots voters who revere Trump.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace: “I think this was the best Inaugural speech I’ve ever heard”. pic.twitter.com/Jdb1XAiRi8 — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) January 20, 2021

During Obama’s presidency, Fox News was a focal point for conservative attacks on the administration.

The network was a key force in popularising the Tea Party movement, and devoted extensive airtime to attacking Hillary Clinton over the Benghazi attacks in 2012, in which a US diplomat was killed.

At times the network’s relationship with Trump was fractious, despite its positive coverage of his presidency.

After losing his bid for reelection, Trump turned on the network for being the first to call Arizona for Biden on Election Night. Instead Trump boosted far-right Fox’s rivals OANN and Newsmax.

Fox ratings have sagged in the wake of Trump’s defeats and his attacks on the network, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

