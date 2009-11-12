Fox News Busts Sarah Palin For Inaccurate Knowledge Of US Coinage

Sarah Palin made some comments about how “In God We Trust” had been taken off the front of the dollar coin, and how liberals were probably to blame.



Well, guess what, Fox News called her on it!

Not only was the decision made under Bush, but it has since been reversed. Fox probably did this purely as a small gift to appease the gods of balanced journalism.



