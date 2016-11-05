Fox News anchor Bret Baier apologizes for Clinton indictment report: 'It was a mistake and for that I'm sorry'

Fox News anchor Bret Baier apologised Friday for reporting earlier this week that FBI investigators were moving toward a “likely indictment” in their investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

“I explained a couple of times yesterday the phrasing of one of my answers to Brit Hume on Wednesday night, saying it was inartful the way I answered the last question about whether the investigations would continue after the election,” Baier said. “And I answered that, ‘Yes, our sources said it would. They would continue to likely an indictment.'”

Baier continued: “That just wasn’t inartful, it was a mistake, and for that I’m sorry.”

The “Special Report” anchor drew immediate criticism from supporters of Hillary Clinton for his Wednesday report, which was heavily promoted by conservative news outlets.

Clinton critics have for months alleged she provided special access to foundation donors while serving as secretary of state. Clinton has strongly denied the allegations along the campaign trail.

Baier, however, stood by his report that the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation is active. On Thursday, NBC News reported disputed that report.

“All of us who’ve been working this story at Fox have now circled back with our sources, more than six of them now with specific knowledge of the Clinton investigations,” he said. “They confirmed that there is an active investigation into the Clinton Foundation that has been going on for more than a year, it is continuing and for those investigators working it it is a priority.”

The FBI announced last Friday that it had reactivated its separate investigation into whether Clinton broke the law by mishandling classified information through her use of a private email server.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.