Fox News anchor Bret Baier says the latest impeachment witness testimony is 'very damaging' to the GOP

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union.

Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, gave public testimony on Wednesday as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In his testimony, Sondland confirmed a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian president and implicated several government officials in the arrangement, including Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, and John Bolton, the former national security adviser.

In a break in the hearings on Wednesday, the Fox News anchor Bret Baier said Sondland’s testimony was “very damaging to some of the arguments the GOP has been making.”

He also testified that Trump instructed him to work with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

In a break from the hearings, Baier said Sondland’s 23-page opening statement and testimony that “everyone was in the loop” regarding the quid pro quo was “very damaging to some of the arguments the GOP has been making.”

He later tweeted a statement from the lead prosecutor in President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, Ken Starr.

Starr told Fox News that the position of Rep. Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, was that “we now know that the president, in fact, committed the crime of bribery.”

Starr added that “this obviously has been one of those bombshell days.”

Ken Starr: "This, obviously, has been one of those bombshell days." pic.twitter.com/g4QR84MYMc — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 20, 2019

Watch Baier’s comments on Sondland:

Ambassador Sondland testifies today on Capitol Hill: pic.twitter.com/X23sXuvlWN — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 20, 2019

Baier was also critical of the president during last week’s testimony from Marie Yovanovitch. After the president tweeted a critical statement about Yovanovitch during the hearing, Baier said Trump’s actions were “adding an article of impeachment” in “real-time.”

