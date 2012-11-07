FOX NEWS: 'Concerns' About Voter Intimidation In Philadelphia By Black Panthers

Take a look at this video Fox News aired earlier today of a new Black Panther in Philadelphia “intimidating” voters. Fox reports that he is “standing guard”. The Atlantic discovered this video just a few minutes ago.
The man is walking in front of the voting building but doesn’t seem to be doing anything of concern.
See for yourself:
