FOX NEWS: 'Concerns' About Voter Intimidation In Philadelphia By Black Panthers

Take a look at this video Fox News aired earlier today of a new Black Panther in Philadelphia “intimidating” voters. Fox reports that he is “standing guard”. The Atlantic discovered this video just a few minutes ago.



The man is walking in front of the voting building but doesn’t seem to be doing anything of concern.

See for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

