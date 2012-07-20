Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Doesn't Want You To Get A Tattoo

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly had some advice for viewers of The O’Reilly Factor last night: Don’t get a tattoo.



In his “Tip Of The Day” segment, O’Reilly warned his audience about about tattoo regret:

“Right now you might want to be a biker, but five years from now, a big-paying job at IBM might look pretty good,” he said. “If you have Homer Simpson tattooed on your forearm, that might not be what the investment firm is looking for.”

Citing studies done in London and at Northwestern University, O’Reilly explained that a quarter of inked Americans regret their decision. He added that although it isn’t “fair,” people judge by appearances and having a visible tattoo or piercing, “sends a message.” He did not explain what that message might be.

Watch the clip below:

