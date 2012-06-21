Fox News Got An 'Angry Phone Call' From The White House After Airing That Attack Ad On President Obama

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Last month, “Fox & Friends” produced this four-minute piece that came across as a hit piece on President Barack Obama and earned the network a ton of criticism — even from conservatives.

Turns out the White House also wasn’t a fan of the piece. The New York Times reports this morning that the “Fox & Friends” piece earned the network an “angry phone call” from White House Press Secretary Jay Carney.

In an angry phone call, the White House press secretary, Jay Carney, told the network’s executive vice president for news, Michael Clemente, that even by “Fox & Friends” standards the video crossed the line, according to two Democrats who weren’t authorised to speak of the private conversation.

The Times also has some good detail on the infighting at the network over “Fox & Friends,” which executive Bill Shine said is entertainment, not news.

Critics of the show include not just Democrats and comedy outlets like “Saturday Night Live,” but reporters, producers and executives at Fox. Ask them what they think privately, and they will often roll their eyes and mention some embarrassing mishap, like the time Steve Doocy, one of three hosts, insisted in 2007 that the president was raised Muslim.

Fox News eventually took down the ad from its site the same day it originally aired late last month. Shine said in a statement that the package was was “not authorised at the senior executive level of the network,” and that it had been addressed with the show’s producers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.