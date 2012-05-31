Fox News Basically Made A Four-Minute Attack Ad On Barack Obama

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

UPDATE, 5:45: Fox took down the video, so here’s the YouTube version.

UPDATE, 5:20 p.m. ET: A Fox News spokesperson provided a statement on the video from Bill Shine, the executive vice president of programming:

“The package that aired on FOX & Friends was created by an associate producer and was not authorised at the senior executive level of the network. This has been addressed with the show’s producers.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Ed Morrissey at Hot Air flags this four-minute piece by Fox & Friends this morning on Barack Obama and his record as President that comes across as a bit of an attack ad.

It gives Morrissey, a conservative columnist at the conservative Hot Air site, pause. The reason: It is entirely produced by an organisation that purports to be “fair and balanced.”

Should a news organisation produce and publish attack ads like this? I know the initial response will be that other news organisations offer biased perspectives and hagiographies of Obama that go well beyond a single video … and that response is entirely valid. However, we usually criticise that kind of behaviour with other news organisations, too. If anyone wanted to look for evidence that the overall Fox News organisation intends to campaign against Obama rather than cover the campaign, this video would be difficult to refute as evidence for that claim.

At the end of the video, Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy — who last month made up part of an Obama quote to make it seem like he was attacking Mitt Romney — credits weeks of work from producer Chris White for the attack ad.

Everyone knows Fox & Friends is an opinion show. But the fact that it basically produced an attack ad for Mitt Romney — using all the same talking points — pushes it over the edge. It’s a bunch of dark, spooky, scary music that displays homeless people without jobs, concern about the national debt, rising gas prices, etc…

Here’s Baltimore Sun television critic David Zurawick:

Today’s version of the morning show featured an anti-Obama video that resembled propaganda films from 1930s Europe more than it did responsible TV politics of today.

And the remarkable thing was the witless crew on the couch that serves as hosts for this show had the audacity to present it as journalism and congratulate the producer who put it together.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.