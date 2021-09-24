Fox News barred Rudy Giuliani from appearing on air for 3 months after Dominion sued it over election-fraud conspiracy theories

Rudy Giuliani on ‘Fox News Sunday.’ Screenshot via Fox News

Rudy Giuliani has been barred from Fox News for three months.

The move came after Fox News and Giuliani were sued by the election-machines company Dominion.

Politico reported that Giuliani was told of the ban just before an appearance to mark 20 years since 9/11.

Fox News has barred Rudy Giuliani from appearing on the network for three months following his promotion of baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

The ban was first reported in Politico’s “Playbook” newsletter, which said the order to bar Giuliani from the network was issued “from the top” and came after Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News and Giuliani for $US1.3 ($AU2) billion over the promotion of false claims that its machines were used to fix the election for Joe Biden.

Fox News has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming it sought to cover both sides of the argument. Giuliani has said that he believes the claims were “substantially true” but said he doesn’t understand exactly how the machines worked.

Politico reported that Giuliani was informed of the ban shortly before a planned appearance on “Fox & Friends” on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which happened when Giuliani was mayor of New York City. A Fox News spokesperson denied that claim.

The Fox News spokesperson also denied that Giuliani’s son Andrew, a New York gubernatorial candidate, was also barred from the network.

Insider has contacted Giuliani’s attorney for comment.

As one of the most prominent Republicans in the country, and Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Giuliani has long been a frequent fixture on Fox News.

But his work for Trump has landed him in legal jeopardy and seen his legal license suspended in both New York and Washington, DC.

Giuliani spearheaded Trump’s legal challenge to the results of last year’s election, but his arguments alleging widespread voter fraud and the manipulation of voting machines were defeated in a series of court cases.