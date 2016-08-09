Source: Fox News likely to terminate Andrea Tantaros soon amid sexual-harassment allegations

Fox News host Andrea Tantaros is likely to be terminated by the network soon, a source close to the situation told Business Insider on Monday.

The source said Tantaros would likely have her pay cut off and contract severed in the immediate future, but did not say precisely when.

The development comes as Tantaros, through her lawyer, alleged in a New York Magazine story published Monday that she was sexually harassed by former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes and complained multiple times in 2015.

Tantaros’ allegations came after former host Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual-harassment suit that ultimately led to Ailes’ resignation.

Tantaros, an unabashedly conservative host who was seen as a rising star inside Fox News, had not appeared on the cable news network since April 25.

Her book, “Tied Up in Knots,” was released on April 26. The book’s cover, which featured a photo of Tantaros with her wrists tied up by rope, caused a minor public-relations headache for Fox News.

Fox News’ attorneys disputed Tantaros’ sexual-harassment allegations. They told New York Magazine that she was suspended with pay because she didn’t allow the network to vet her book, which the lawyers said violated company policy.

Judd Burstein, Tantaros’ lawyer, said in an email that he was “not going to comment on something that may or may not happen.”

A spokesperson for Fox News declined to comment.

