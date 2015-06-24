Fox News anchor throws axe on air, hits guy

A FOX news anchor narrowly avoided disaster last week when he misfired an axe on live television, striking an unfortunately placed marching band drummer.

I was hit by an axe while performing a drum solo live on National TV…..words I never imagined saying! This happened…

Posted by Jeff Prosperie on Saturday, June 20, 2015

The thrower of the axe is “Fox and Friends” cohost Pete Hegseth, who was attempting to strike a bullseye on a wooden board roughly five feet in front of him during a June 14 broadcast, according to the Huffington Post. The rogue axe ended up striking Jeff Prosperie of the West Point Hellcats marching band, HuffPost added.

“It could of been much worse or fatal,” Prosperie wrote on Facebook, adding that he had suffered cuts on his wrist.

The video of Prosperie being struck by the axe was captured by mobile phone footage and edited together with the video of Hegseth chucking the axe and wincing in horror. Prosperie posted it to his Facebook on June 20, where it quickly went viral.

In a follow up post on Facebook, Prosperie explained that he was on the set of Fox and Friends in honour of the Army’s 240th birthday and flag day.

“My leadership told me they were told there would be no axe throwing. I think the anchor person went rogue and decided to throw it,” Porsperie said, adding that Hegseth had “only thrown it once before in practice for an upcoming segment and they told him to throw it with more force.”

Prosperie characterised the incident as “obvious negligence” saying that it should not have happened and could have been avoided.

“When shooting or throwing, always know what is behind your target,” Prosperie said on Facebook. “Basic safety rule.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Amy Schumer gives a brutally honest interview about her sex life



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.