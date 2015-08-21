Fox News anchor goes on an epic rant attacking 'silly' poll that compared Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton

Fox News anchor Shep Smith thinks a poll that compared Vice President Joe Biden to Hillary Clinton in three key presidential primary states is “the most misleading thing I’ve ever read on television.” Smith unleashed his attack on the poll, which he said “means nothing” and is “not fair,” on air Thursday.

“Some polls are held tightly and liked and others are to be spat upon,” Smith said. “This is one on which we can spit.”

The poll, which was released by Quinnipiac University on Thursday, showed Biden doing nearly equal or better than Clinton in head to head matchups with Republican candidates in Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Smith argued comparing Clinton to Biden is “silly” because Biden has not entered the presidential race and recently lost his son.

“Think about the context here. Joe Biden is not running for anything. Sadly, he is dealing with the horror of a child who has passed away,” Smith said. “Nobody in the world is taking any shots at him at all. Who in his or her right mind would? Hillary Clinton is being attacked by everyone in every party in every state on Earth and we’re comparing the two? It is silly.”

Peter Brown, who was on the show, defended the poll. He noted that “life isn’t fair” and “politics isn’t fair.” Smith responded by adding the criticism that the 2016 election is far off, which he suggested makes the poll “silly.”

“In that case, are there any polls that are worthwhile? Clearly, we’re 15 months away from the next general election and polls are like ice cream. They melt away as time goes on,” Brown said.

Smith continued by saying putting Biden against Clinton in a poll is like comparing “apples to rocks.” Brown noted there are many reports Biden is considering entering the race. He also pointed out that, while the poll showed Biden would outperform Clinton in general election matchups, it indicated he would not defeat her in a primary in the three states.

“Your reporters, as have all other reporters, have been reporting that Biden and some of his people are taking a close look at running for president this next year,” Brown said, adding, “It’s worth looking at where he would stand should he enter the race. And here’s how he stands: he runs better than Hillary Clinton against some republicans, but doesn’t do nearly as well against Hillary Clinton in primary matchups.”

Smith was unconvinced. He concluded by arguing the landscape would change if Biden officially launches a campaign.

“If he and his advisers decide to go forward, wouldn’t you suspect that Hillary Clinton’s campaign advisers and spokesmen who get up on CNN wouldn’t be saying, ‘He is a very good man and we respect him very much,'” Smith said. “They’d have something else to say and make an attempt to change the narrative and the narrative would in fact change. Right now, there’s no attempt to do that because he’s not a candidate. He is a vice president who is living out a personal horror.”

