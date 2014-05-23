Fox News Anchor Arrested In Minneapolis Airport Bar

Fox News anchor Greg Jarrett was arrested Wednesday afternoon in a Minneapolis airport bar, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

An airport spokesman told the newspaper Jarrett was arrested at roughly 12:30 p.m. at Northern Lights Grill in the main terminal. Police said they received a call about a drunken patron, Jarrett, who appeared “belligerent,” according to TMZ. He posted $US300 bail and was released at around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, the report said.

Jarrett’s mugshot was obtained by the local CBS station.

TV Newser recently reported Jarrett, a weekend co-anchor on Fox, “requested time off for personal reasons and Fox obliged. The network’s website indicates he has not been on air since April 14.

Update (10:41 a.m.): A Fox News spokesperson provided a statement about Jarrett’s arrest to Business Insider.

“We were made aware late last night that Gregg Jarrett was arrested in Minneapolis yesterday and charged with a misdemeanour,” the rep said. “He is dealing with serious personal issues at this time. A date at which Gregg might return to air has yet to be determined.”

