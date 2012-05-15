Fox News Analyst: First American To Shoot Down A Domestic Spy Drone 'Will Become A Folk Hero'

Charles Krauthammer, the conservative columnist spoke about the use of drones for domestic spying last night.



He blasted the idea:

“A drone is a high-tech version of an old army. It ought to be used in Somalia to hunt bad guys but not in America. Yes you can say we have satellites, we have Google Street, we have everything else, but that is no reason to accept a society where you are always watched by the government.

“I would predict the first guy who uses a second amendment weapon to bring a drone down who is hovering over his house will become a folk hero.”

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

