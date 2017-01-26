Fox is making a new X-Men TV show

According to Variety, Fox just ordered an X-men pilot from “Burn Notice” writer Matt Nix.

20th TV and Marvel television will produce the pilot with Bryan Singer — director and producer of the X-Men movie franchise — as executive producer.

The untitled series follows human parents with mutant children on the run from the government. In their struggle for survival, they join an underground mutant resistance.

The network is joining The CW in building its collection of superhero TV shows. The project is expected to exist in the same universe as FX’s “Legion,” from “Fargo” writer/creator Noah Hawley and starring Aubrey Plaza, which premieres on FX February 8.

